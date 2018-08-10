Needham & Company LLC Boosts Altair Engineering (ALTR) Price Target to $40.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering opened at $36.54 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $133,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,075,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $35,951,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock worth $70,417,621. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $3,035,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.