Navigant Consulting (NCI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navigant Consulting earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.5612292574714 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Navigant Consulting traded up $0.24, reaching $24.52, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,353. Navigant Consulting has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.05%. Navigant Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $586,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

