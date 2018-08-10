Navient (NAVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflected lower provisions, partially offset by fall in revenues and higher expenses. The company remains well poised to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Though, Navient continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling large number of student loans, its inorganic growth strategies of diversifying product offerings and boosting overall business encourage us.”

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.09.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. 20,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,951. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.