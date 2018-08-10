Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics opened at $43.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.28 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.