Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 2.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $366.87 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.18 and a 1 year high of $385.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

