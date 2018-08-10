Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 12,803 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,477,000 after purchasing an additional 479,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 292,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,829,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,328,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,259,000 after purchasing an additional 227,924 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

