Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock comprises approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 314.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 231,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 72.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush set a $132.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

TTWO stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $130.43.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.