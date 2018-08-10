NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Announces Earnings Results

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million.

NationalResearchCorp . traded up $0.10, reaching $37.90, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,079. NationalResearchCorp . has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from NationalResearchCorp .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 56,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,140,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,139.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

