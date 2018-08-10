National Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for OFS Capital (OFS)

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. National Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

“ OFS posted NII/share of $0.34 for 2Q18, matching the dividend and exceeding our estimate by a penny. Increases in fee income drove the increase with fee income totaling $406,000 compared with $46,00 the quarter prior. Fee income and acceleration of unamortized OID will likely contribute positively to earnings in 2019.



 We expect the company likely has the ability to grow its portfolio steadily through 2019 absent any outsized prepayments, which we do not anticipate occurring,



 The increased balance sheet leverage we model in conjunction with what will likely be a relatively stable effective yield courtesy of less spread compression in the LMM (lower middle market) should serve to boost earnings and thus dividend coverage.



 Effective yield likely has another tailwind with the regional office sourcing of the non-sponsor investments, in which case loans are not shopped around as much relative to most sponsor investment opportunities afforded to many BDCs.



 However, we note that LMM loans generally entail more risk, which is why they are inherently structured more conservatively in terms of lender protections and leverage.



 Over the years OFS has done a good job of generally preserving NAV/share and we expect that the company will likely be able to modestly improve NAV steadily in the coming years which would serve to generate double-digit economic returns. The stable credit quality we model coupled with an out-earned dividend should serve to increase NAV/share to $13.84 in 4Q18 from $13.70 In 2Q18 and the to $14.17 in 4Q19, in our opinion.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.34 from $1.31 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.47 from $1.43 and maintaining our BUY rating and $15 price target.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OFS Capital traded up $0.10, hitting $11.93, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,921. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. OFS Capital has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 191,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.