National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco opened at $45.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,609.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,720 shares of company stock valued at $28,810,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

