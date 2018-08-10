National Health Investors (NHI) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,416. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 370.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.