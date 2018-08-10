National Bank (NBHC) & First of Long Island (FLIC) Critical Review

National Bank (NYSE: NBHC) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get National Bank alerts:

This table compares National Bank and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 9.31% 8.27% 0.94% First of Long Island 28.08% 11.22% 1.01%

93.4% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $203.63 million 6.05 $14.57 million $1.26 32.00 First of Long Island $125.09 million 4.50 $35.12 million $1.48 15.00

First of Long Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Bank. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Bank and First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 4 2 0 2.33 First of Long Island 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $37.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.88%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than National Bank.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Bank pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First of Long Island beats National Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 37 full service branches, 10 commercial banking offices and 2 select service banking centers in New York. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Glen Head, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.