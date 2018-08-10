National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NBHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Bank has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Bank had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,697.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

