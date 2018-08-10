National Bank Financial Trims Xtreme Drilling (XDC) Target Price to C$2.08

Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$2.37 to C$2.08 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lowered Xtreme Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Xtreme Drilling opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Xtreme Drilling has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$2.40.

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

