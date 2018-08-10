National Bank Financial Raises IAMGOLD (IMG) Price Target to C$10.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMG. Desjardins downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.30.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.44. The company had a trading volume of 733,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,014. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$6.22 and a 1-year high of C$8.87.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of C$397.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$279,549.00.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

