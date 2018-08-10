National Bank Financial Downgrades New Gold (NGD) to Sector Perform Spec Overwgt

National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Beacon Securities cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

NGD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,303. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

