Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,211. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Burgess acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Crotty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,660 shares of company stock worth $238,711. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

