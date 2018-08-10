MYOS Co. common stock (MYOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MYOS Co. common stock (NASDAQ:MYOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. MYOS Co. common stock had a negative net margin of 959.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

MYOS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,141. MYOS Co. common stock has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MYOS Co. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

