Mylan (MYL) PT Set at $41.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been assigned a $41.00 price target by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

MYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Mylan opened at $36.61 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Mylan has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

