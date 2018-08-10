Mylan (MYL) PT Set at $41.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been assigned a $41.00 price target by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.
MYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.
Mylan opened at $36.61 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Mylan has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.
