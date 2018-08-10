Mylan (MYL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mylan updated its FY18 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS.

Mylan traded up $0.60, hitting $37.21, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 136,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

