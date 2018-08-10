Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $447,000 Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,714,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,260,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,755,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,213,000 after buying an additional 282,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3,992.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 87,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $50,793.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $45,936.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,284 shares of company stock worth $3,251,789. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals opened at $25.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

