Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $438,000 Stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Infinity Property and Casualty were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in the first quarter valued at $34,454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in the first quarter valued at $14,288,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 124.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 136.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Property and Casualty opened at $142.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Infinity Property and Casualty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

