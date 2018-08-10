Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($243.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.