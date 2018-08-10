M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Receives $184.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of M&T Bank opened at $175.94 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.12 and a 52 week high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 728.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

