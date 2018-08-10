Motorola Solutions (MSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong second-quarter 2018 results on the back of healthy growth across all geographic regions. The company is poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. With solid quarterly results and continued strength in order trajectory, management has raised the earlier guidance for 2018. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of a new ERP system is hurting the cash flow, limiting its growth potential to some extent. Headwinds in currency translation could add to the woes as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States. Brexit could further result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering productivity of the company.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.95. 27,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,298.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

