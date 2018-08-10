Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 71,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,044,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,929,000 after purchasing an additional 132,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions traded down $0.42, reaching $121.03, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 37,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,168. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

