Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 5,044 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Cooper Companies worth $26,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.45.

Shares of Cooper Companies opened at $256.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $235,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 2,147 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $504,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.