Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,662 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,360,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,372,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $203.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

