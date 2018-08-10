Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17,852.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00021692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io, CoinEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.01514790 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00010114 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEx, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

