Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) CEO Sells $74,752.74 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $74,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $45,936.77.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,560. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

