Molecular Templates (MTEM) Issues Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 514.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,785. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTEM. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

