Moin (MOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $367,307.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $367,307.00 and $1,101.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,774,166 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

