Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $5,438,669.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,874.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,912 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,920 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after purchasing an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after purchasing an additional 622,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,150,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,470,000 after acquiring an additional 118,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

