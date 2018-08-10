Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 150,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,156. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

Mogo Finance Technology, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of digital financial services. It offers products under the brand of MogoAccount, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoMoney, and MogoCrypto. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on August 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

