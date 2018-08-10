Moelis & Co Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MC)

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 761 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,108% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $381,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $294,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,113 shares of company stock worth $747,651. Corporate insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 852,188 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $2,966,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 543.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,512 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Co opened at $58.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $220.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 82.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.