Moelis & Co (MC) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Moelis & Co worth $34,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Moelis & Co by 429.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co traded down $0.30, hitting $57.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,966. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $381,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $71,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263 shares in the company, valued at $71,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,113 shares of company stock worth $747,651. Insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.