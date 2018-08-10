Mizuho Analysts Give Icon (ICLR) a $146.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $146.00 target price on Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Icon to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.60.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Icon has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). Icon had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Icon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 28.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 271.5% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.