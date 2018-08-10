Mittleman Brothers LLC Has $51.31 Million Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Mittleman Brothers LLC trimmed its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,630 shares during the period. AMC Entertainment makes up approximately 27.5% of Mittleman Brothers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mittleman Brothers LLC owned 2.53% of AMC Entertainment worth $51,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.89%.

In related news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,041.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,864 shares of company stock valued at $443,966. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

