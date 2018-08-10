MINDBODY Inc (MB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.00% of MINDBODY worth $55,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MINDBODY traded down $0.30, reaching $36.10, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 31,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.33 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MINDBODY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. research analysts forecast that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 65,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,562.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $689,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,015 shares of company stock worth $3,432,613. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

