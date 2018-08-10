Min H. Kao Sells 495,515 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Min H. Kao sold 495,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $32,153,968.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,462,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,668,582.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GRMN opened at $64.67 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,226,000 after purchasing an additional 175,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,154,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 40.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,974,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

