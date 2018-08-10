Min H. Kao Sells 495,515 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Min H. Kao sold 495,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $32,153,968.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,462,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,668,582.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GRMN opened at $64.67 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
