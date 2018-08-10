Mimecast (MIME) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Mimecast opened at $40.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.53, a P/E/G ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.08. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.71 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 2,170 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $86,431.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $962,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,113 shares of company stock worth $22,047,715. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 159.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mimecast by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 113.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

