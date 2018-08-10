Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares opened at $44.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $592.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.89. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.66%. research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

