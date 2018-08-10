Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (HOV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) by 444.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 409,349 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 235.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 140,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 33.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,476 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Class A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A opened at $1.68 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.