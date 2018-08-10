Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $157,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.55 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

