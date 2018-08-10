Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $240,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16,940.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $127.82 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “$146.56” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

In other news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,540.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,480. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

