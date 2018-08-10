Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8,404.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,449,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,859,000 after buying an additional 528,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,838,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,599,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,412,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,566,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,524,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,426,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,195,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $99.48 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

