Middlesex Water (MSEX) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

News headlines about Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middlesex Water earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.6581137314522 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Middlesex Water traded down $0.25, hitting $45.03, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $727.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, VP A Bruce Oconnor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Risoldi sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $189,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $381,776. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.