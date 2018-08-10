Middleby (MIDD) Upgraded to “Gradually Accumulate” at Wellington Shields

Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. Middleby has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,172,000 after acquiring an additional 604,451 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Middleby by 41.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 516,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $10,595,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 572,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after buying an additional 69,743 shares during the last quarter.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

