Microsoft Co. (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella Sells 328,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,561,787. The company has a market capitalization of $838.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $71.28 and a one year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,636,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,959,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,776,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,855,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,919 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,863,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays set a $117.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

