Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 298,030 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of MU opened at $52.26 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

